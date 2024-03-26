Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dinomite Games, Go Fight Fantastic, Kinda Brave

Go Fight Fantastic Has Been Released For PC This Week

Kinda Brave has officially launched Go Fight Fantastic for PC via Steam, bringing their hand-drawn hack n’ slash co-op game to the masses.

Article Summary Go Fight Fantastic, a co-op hack n' slash game, now live on PC via Steam.

Join interstellar smugglers in a 6-chapter story or solo play with character swapping.

Compete in Horde Mode for high scores in an endless alien-slaying arena.

Customize your crew with unique playstyles and upgradeable skills in the game.

Indie game developer Dinomite Games and publisher Kinda Brave Entertainment have officially released their new game Go Fight Fantastic this week. In case you haven't seen it, this is a sci-fi hack n' slash game that has you and a crew of smugglers going off on an adventure in which you'll need to band together and use your wits to survive out in the reaches of space while dealing with all sorts of foes. We have more info and the latest trailer here as the game is now live.

Go Fight Fantastic

Go Fight Fantastic is a 1-3 player hack n' slash starring a crew of interstellar smugglers led by their space dog Captain Bowie. traverse through its 6-chapter Story Mode with friends or go it alone in solo mode, where you can intuitively swap between characters to swiftly navigate challenges. Whether banding together to save the Bird Planet from an alien invasion or testing your individual prowess in Horde Mode's endless arena, players will find themselves immersed in exhilarating gameplay, with opportunities to compete for global high scores.

Story Mode: Fast-paced. Light-hearted. Vibrantly hand-drawn. Fight across treacherous marshlands, steep summits, and picturesque settlements and meet an imaginative cast of friends and foes along the way. A unique touch is added to each playthrough by a degree of randomized level composition, enemy encounters, and upgrade drops.

Fast-paced. Light-hearted. Vibrantly hand-drawn. Fight across treacherous marshlands, steep summits, and picturesque settlements and meet an imaginative cast of friends and foes along the way. A unique touch is added to each playthrough by a degree of randomized level composition, enemy encounters, and upgrade drops. Horde Mode: Fire up Captain Bowie's combat simulator and plow through an endless alien assault to climb the online leaderboards! Use the strengths of all your characters to prevail, pick powerups between the waves, and repeat. The longer you stay alive, the more challenging it gets.

Fire up Captain Bowie's combat simulator and plow through an endless alien assault to climb the online leaderboards! Use the strengths of all your characters to prevail, pick powerups between the waves, and repeat. The longer you stay alive, the more challenging it gets. Build Your Crew: Play as four different characters, each representing their own playstyle, and tailor them with persistent Meteorite upgrades found throughout the game. Want a Healer who can deal some serious damage? Or a Striker with poisonous blades? Have at it!

