Godbreakers Adds New Content With Winter Update

The game Godbreakers has a new update available as the team give players a Winter Update with several new additions and improvements

Experience the new Savage Blade Archetype with Berserk mode and enhanced risk-reward combat.

Battle new enemies, absorb fresh abilities, and tackle timed combat challenge rooms for more action.

Server Browser, leaderboards, new equipment, elite types, and balancing tweaks boost replayability.

Indie game developer To The Sky and publisher Thunderful Games recently released a new winter update for the co-op action roguelite game Godbreakers. The bulk of this is new additions to the title, as well as improvements across the board, giving players a better experience overall. This includes features players have been asking for, such as a Server Browser, Leaderboards, Combat Challenge Rooms, and more. We have the finer detauls here as the content is now live.

Godbreakers – Winter Update

The Savage Blade Archetype gives you a new way to fight. Wielding a greatsword and with the ability to enter the devastating Berserk mode, this Archetype is all about risk management. Taking damage will push you closer to going Berserk, giving your deadly swings and thrusts higher attack speed and applying the leech effect to allow you to regain lost health with aggressive play. There are new enemies to battle, too, along with new abilities for you to absorb and use to your advantage, thanks to the power-stealing Godbreak mechanic.

Marik's world gets the new Haymaker enemy and its Whirlwind ability, Uhr gets the Pulsar enemy along with its Ball Lightning ability and all biomes get the addition of a new pinecone enemy, the Stomper, and its Explosive Ascent ability. The Winter Update also adds new equipment items, new elite types to give players more challenge and variety, new tangles to add even more replayability, combat challenge rooms and a host of balancing improvements.

Server Browser – Browse and join to play in co-op

– Browse and join to play in co-op Recollections – New game mode with bite-sized biome runs

– New game mode with bite-sized biome runs Run Leaderboards – Tangle run leaderboards added

– Tangle run leaderboards added New Archetype – Play as the broadsword-wielding Savage Blade

– Play as the broadsword-wielding Savage Blade New Enemies – Battle new foes and absorb new abilities

– Battle new foes and absorb new abilities New Equipment – New Orbs, Traps and more to play with

– New Orbs, Traps and more to play with New Elite Types – Battle new elite types for more variety

– Battle new elite types for more variety New Tangles – New modifiers to challenge yourself

– New modifiers to challenge yourself Combat Challenge Rooms – Timed combat challenge rooms can now appear

– Timed combat challenge rooms can now appear Balancing, Stability & Improvements – A host of tweaks to improve the experience

