Godfall: Challenger Edition To Release On Epic Games Store

Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games have set a release date for Godfall: Challenger Edition as it will be coming to the Epic Games Store. The edition was already announced for the PS5, but now we have confirmation it will indeed drop for PC on the same day, December 7th. You can snag it for $15, but oddly enough, you'll be able to get it for free on the EGS from December 9th-16th, as well as free on PlayStation Plus from December 7th-31st. Here's the rundown of everything that will be in this edition of the game.

Instantly Boost Your Player Level to Max Level All players have the option to immediately jump to Player Level 50, which comes with a plethora of skill points and a spread of deadly weapons for your Valorplates. Dive Straight Into the Godfall Endgame Use your max level Valorplate to challenge Godfall's three endgame modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials. Lightbringer: A battle against an all-consuming darkness that threatens to snuff out all light from the realms of Aperion. Players willing to persevere through selected curses will receive increasingly greater rewards – and face ever more challenging hordes until the blighted Heart of Darkness is banished in an epic final battle. Dreamstones : Engage in randomized encounters by reliving the memories of Orin and gain unique rewards each time you play. The curses bestowed on the aptly named Cursed Loot tier can be lifted by completing challenges in Dreamstones and Ascended Tower of Trials. Ascended Tower of Trials : Put your skills to the test in an ever more challenging climb to the top of the tower gaining boons and facing fierce bosses along the way in the pursuit of juicy loot drops.

Obtain and Customize Legendary Loot Master five unique weapon classes and forge weapon upgrades and enchantments. Perfect Your Build Combine a diverse array of skills and gear to become the ultimate Exalted Knight. Play With Your Fellow Valorians Godfall: Challenger Edition's endgame matchmaking and co-op is compatible with all editions of Godfall and supports cross-gen play on PlayStation 4 and 5. Upgrade to the Deluxe Edition to Experience the Epic Godfall Campaign Want to experience the enhanced story campaign of Godfall: Challenger Edition players can purchase the Deluxe Edition at any time for $44.99, gaining access to both the Godfall and Fire & Darkness campaigns, as well as a slew of weapons, items, and unlockable cosmetics. New Boss Rewards All existing Godfall players will receive The Challenger update for free, which adds new cosmetics for defeating the campaign bosses, as well as the ability to replay story missions. Quest System Introduces New Challenges and Legendary Rewards The adventure doesn't stop once you've faced Macros! All players will have access to the new Quests; an endless array of unique challenges that reward dedicated Valorians with legendary loot.