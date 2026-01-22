Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Engine Room VR, Golden Gloves VR

Golden Gloves VR Has Launched Onto Meta Quest

Those looking for a different kind of boxing experience in VR have a new option today as Golden Gloves VR arrives on Meta Quest

Article Summary Golden Gloves VR debuts on Meta Quest as the first officially sanctioned VR boxing esports title.

Train, compete, and fight online with real boxing fundamentals—timing, defense, combos, and more.

Earn eUSA Boxing rankings, memberships, and qualify for national tournaments from your headset.

Experience an authentic virtual gym built by fighters, coaches, and boxing industry leaders.

VR developer and publisher ngine Room VR have officially launched the full version of Golden Gloves VR for Meta Quest today. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is the first officially sanctioned esports title that has connections to USA Boxing and the Pan American Boxing Confederation, which both representing more than 30 countries across the Americas. The goal of the game is to "create a legitimate competitive pathway from virtual competition to real-world recognition." We have more details about it below as the title is out right now.

Golden Gloves VR

Play, train, and compete with Golden Gloves VR, the official game for the legendary Golden Gloves of America! Building on 100 years of history, we're proud to bring one of the most recognizable brands in sports, to the digital world. Experience the thrill of training like a fighter in our virtual gym and immerse yourself in the rigorous fitness workout of America's best. Test your skills against different opponents as you train and compete to become a Golden Gloves Champion.

Built by real fighters and coaches, the platform mirrors the fundamentals of the sport, including timing, defense, combinations, endurance, and ring IQ, without the barriers of gym access, travel, or physical contact. Golden Gloves VR introduces an unprecedented competition pathway for both amateur boxer and esports athletes. Through the platform, users can compete in official eUSA Boxing online tournaments, earn national rankings, purchase official USA Boxing esports memberships, and qualify for national-level events with opportunities to travel and compete alongside their real-world boxing peers. For the first time, boxing's governing bodies are formally recognizing structured, organized competition inside virtual reality—opening the door for a new generation of athletes to discover the sport through gaming.

Golden Gloves VR is also about community and collaboration. Thanks to partnerships with industry icons like Matchroom, USA Boxing, and Golden Gloves, we offer an authentic gym experience. The only thing missing is the feel of the punching bag. ‎Crafted by Engine Room VR, this virtual gym was developed for you by a licensed coach, promoter, and gym owner. Face opponents with unique fight styles and personalities. Every punch, dodge, and move is powered by realistic physics, creating a lifelike boxing experience that rivals real-world gyms. What are you waiting for – lace up your gloves and get in the ring!

