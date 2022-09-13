GoldenEye 007 Confirmed For Xbox Game Pass

Xbox and Rare Inc. confirmed that along with the release of GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch Online, the game would be coming to Xbox Game Pass. The news came down on Xbox Wire shortly after the announcement during the Nintendo Direct livestream, and while Switch owners will be getting the classic title as originally seen on the N64, Xbox Game Pass players will be getting a cleaned-up version of the game. Fully recreated from the original with all of the content you love and some bonuses thrown into the mix, as well as the one thing everyone basically wants: Online Multiplayer. While you'll still be able to do four-player co-op fighting each other on levels such as the Complex and the Temple, you'll also be able to challenge others online. No official release date was given beyond the word "soon," so we're guessing this holiday season is the target since they already passed the game's 25th Anniversary release date of August 25th.

Players will guide James Bond on a global espionage mission to prevent the devastating power of the GoldenEye satellite from being unleashed upon the world. The classic campaign mode, transformative difficulty levels and havoc-inducing cheats will all make their return – as will the iconic split-screen local multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to take to the couch in a battle of wits and skill. The original experience has been updated with improved control options (including dual analogue stick support), native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD (where supported), a consistent refresh rate and a full complement of achievements to unlock. GoldenEye 007 will be made available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as part of Xbox Game Pass. Additionally, players who own a digital copy of Rare Replay, the 30-game compilation of classics from the award-winning studio behind GoldenEye 007's original release, will be able to download and enjoy the game free of charge.