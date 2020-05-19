Golf With Your Friends Gets A Proper Launch Trailer

Golf With Your Friends dropped onto consoles today, and with it comes a proper launch trailer to show off what you can do. The game has already been an indie hit with people on PC, but now you can get the full version of the insanity of mini-golf on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game has come a long way since it had just three courses and the ability to change the ball shape, as you can see int he trailer below where there's explosions happening everywhere with weird little portals to send you off to who knows where. If you're any kind of a fan of online golfing games, this is going to be your jam for a while. We look forward to seeing what insane creations people make with the level editor. Enjoy the trailer along with a couple of quotes about the release from both companies below.

"Seeing the community's response towards the Early Access version of Golf With Your Friends during its development has been an incredible experience for us, and we're delighted to offer even more players the chance to tee off with their friends on PC and console. We're sure that fans will enjoy all of the weird and wonderful ways to play the beautiful game of golf," said Kailan Clark, CEO, Blacklight Interactive. "We've already seen incredible success with Golf With Your Friends, building up a loyal and passionate community that has continued to support its development at every step of the way. Team17 and Blacklight Interactive have worked closely together to provide plenty new content, including entire new courses, customisation options, and game modes, building Golf With Your Friends into a fun and family-friendly online game like no other mini-golf title available today," said Max Everingham, Head of Publishing, Team17.