Posted in: Games, Modus Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gordian Quest, Mixed Realms

Gordian Quest Set For Nintendo Switch Release This Month

Check out the Nintendo Switch trailer for Gordian Quest as Modus Games will publish this new console version on October 26.

Modus Games and Mixed Realms have revealed the official release date for Gordian Quest on Nintendo Switch, as it's due out in a couple of weeks. The game has already been out on PC for over a year now, giving players a chance to experience this unique strategy RPG title that's been meshed with deckbuilding. Now, Switch players will be able to experience it when it comes out on October 26. We got a new trailer from the company below for you to enjoy as well!

"A sinister curse corrupts the land. Darkness reigns. Monsters roam. Scoundrels loot. Cowards flee. Heroes emerge. Lead heroes on an adventure to save what's left of this fallen world and destroy the root of evil abound. Will you fall at the claws of your enemies or the consequences of your poor decisions? Your Gordian Quest is about to begin. Gordian Quest is an epic deckbuilding RPG inspired by old-school classics like Ultima and D&D, using modern gaming concepts like roguelite elements and turn-based strategic combat. You will form parties of heroes whom you will have to lead and manage on grueling missions. Help them forge bonds and discover new skills among them. Be fearless and unwavering as you work to unravel the curses laid upon the lands and defeat the ultimate evil at the heart of it all."

Campaign Mode: Venture through 4 Acts, taking you from the troubled lands of Westmire to the enigmatic Sky Imperium, in an epic journey to save the land of Wrendia.

Venture through 4 Acts, taking you from the troubled lands of Westmire to the enigmatic Sky Imperium, in an epic journey to save the land of Wrendia. Realm Mode: A frenetic and fast-paced roguelite mode. Challenge an ever-changing version of the game with unpredictable threats and rewards. Complete five realms, or take on an endless challenge to see how far you can go.

A frenetic and fast-paced roguelite mode. Challenge an ever-changing version of the game with unpredictable threats and rewards. Complete five realms, or take on an endless challenge to see how far you can go. Adventure Mode: An end-game mode where you can explore procedurally generated areas or take on solo challenges.

An end-game mode where you can explore procedurally generated areas or take on solo challenges. Skirmish Mode: A 1v1 mode where you pit your party of three against a friend.

A 1v1 mode where you pit your party of three against a friend. Ten Heroes: Each with their own unique class, skills, and playstyle to form a party of three and bring to adventure. Play as the Swordhand, Cleric, Ranger, Scoundrel, Spellbinder, Druid, Bard, Warlock, Golemancer, or the Monk.

Each with their own unique class, skills, and playstyle to form a party of three and bring to adventure. Play as the Swordhand, Cleric, Ranger, Scoundrel, Spellbinder, Druid, Bard, Warlock, Golemancer, or the Monk. Hundreds Of Skills: The heroes have a combined total of close to 800 passive and active skills that can be deployed during turn-based battles, allowing players to discover and formulate their favorite combos.

The heroes have a combined total of close to 800 passive and active skills that can be deployed during turn-based battles, allowing players to discover and formulate their favorite combos. Train & Equip Heroes: Heroes can be upgraded, trained, and equipped with a large selection of weapons, armor, and enchanted trinkets to enhance their abilities.

Heroes can be upgraded, trained, and equipped with a large selection of weapons, armor, and enchanted trinkets to enhance their abilities. High Replayability: Procedurally generated maps and dungeons and randomized hero skills make each playthrough different from the last.

Procedurally generated maps and dungeons and randomized hero skills make each playthrough different from the last. Various Difficulty Levels: Take on hardcore mode for a teeth-gritting permadeath experience, or play more casually where death is only a setback.

Take on hardcore mode for a teeth-gritting permadeath experience, or play more casually where death is only a setback. Loot Galore: Gather items and relics throughout your journey to boost your heroes' abilities. In the future, you will also encounter mysterious items that can bless your heroes but also cripple them with a curse at the same time.

Gather items and relics throughout your journey to boost your heroes' abilities. In the future, you will also encounter mysterious items that can bless your heroes but also cripple them with a curse at the same time. Carryover Rewards & Progression System: Get rewarded the more you play through an Artifacts system that can benefit Realm Mode, Campaigns, or Adventure Mode.

Get rewarded the more you play through an Artifacts system that can benefit Realm Mode, Campaigns, or Adventure Mode. Decisions To Make: Shape the course of your adventure with critical decisions and dice rolls.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!