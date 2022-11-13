DARQ: Ultimate Edition Receives Physical Edition For Consoles

Feardemic Games and PLAION revealed that they are releasing a physical copy of DARQ: Ultimate Edition for all three consoles. Working with developer Unfold Games, the two will be relating what is essentially and all-in-one version of the game that will include the main game, both of the DLCs (The Crypt & The Tower), a 16-page artbook, nine stickers, digital versions of the OST, and a digital version of the graphical novel DARQ Dream Journal. This entire set has been created for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch players to get the absolute most out of the game while serving up all of the external materials they could want. You can check out more about the set below, along with the latest trailer show it off as the Ultimate Edition is currently for sale as we speak.

"Meet Lloyd – a boy whose lucid dream quickly turns into a lucid nightmare that he cannot wake up from, hard as he may try. Help him navigate the twisted dream world and explore the deepest, darkest corners of his mind in search of a way to rouse from his sleep. Manipulate physics, solve mind-bending puzzles, and stealth past nightmarish creatures, all to the tune of the enchanting soundtrack by Azrieli-Prize-winner Wlad Marhulets and the oppressive, eerie soundscapes created by Bjørn Jacobsen of Hitman fame.

Psychological horror is set in a lucid dream, relying on a slow build and creepy atmosphere rather than gore and violence.

Unique art style and detailed environment to explore.

Sound design by Bjorn Jacobsen, known for his work on such games as Cyberpunk 2077 and Hitman.

Puzzles involve bending the laws of physics (walking on walls and ceilings), manipulating the dream world (moving things, rotating rooms), collecting and using found objects, and avoiding enemies.

Hidden secrets to find (optional, for hardcore players only).