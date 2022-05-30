Gordian Quest Will Release Final Version In Late June

Developer and publisher Mixed Realms announced this past week that Gordian Quest will finally leave Early Access next month. The game has been readily available on Steam for anyone to try a limited version of it since March 2020 as the team has been providing periodical updates to keep people interested. Over two years later we now know that the full release will be coming on June 23rd, 2022. This will include four acts, 10 playable heroes, and three game modes that they claim will give you at least 30 hours of gameplay every time you run through the story. Enjoy the latest trailer for the RPG deck builder down below as we wait out the next four weeks.

Gordian Quest is an epic RPG deck-building game inspired by old-school classics like Ultima and Dungeons & Dragons, using modern gaming concepts like rogue-lite elements and turn-based strategic combat. Form parties of heroes whom you will have to lead and manage on grueling missions. Help them forge bonds and discover new skills. Guide them through battles against multitudes of creatures as you work to unravel the curses laid upon the lands and defeat the ultimate evil at the heart of it all. Players familiar with deck-building and strategy games will marvel at the vast build options and hero customizability in the various gameplay modes, while newcomers will enjoy the meaty yet familiar turn-based RPG mechanics. The charismatic anime-like art style is the cherry on top for all players! Unique card progression system: A blend of the customization opportunities of action RPGs with thoughtful deck-building.

A blend of the customization opportunities of action RPGs with thoughtful deck-building. Variety of heroes: Recruit ten heroes, each with their own unique class, skills, and playstyle to form a party of three and bring to the adventure. Play as the Swordhand, Cleric, Ranger, Scoundrel, Spellbinder, Druid, Bard, Warlock, Golemancer, or the Monk.

Recruit ten heroes, each with their own unique class, skills, and playstyle to form a party of three and bring to the adventure. Play as the Swordhand, Cleric, Ranger, Scoundrel, Spellbinder, Druid, Bard, Warlock, Golemancer, or the Monk. Hundreds of skills: The large variety of passive and active skills that can be deployed during turn-based battles allows players to discover and formulate their favorite combos.

The large variety of passive and active skills that can be deployed during turn-based battles allows players to discover and formulate their favorite combos. Choices matter: Shape the course of your adventure with critical decisions and dice rolls.

Shape the course of your adventure with critical decisions and dice rolls. Synergy system: Build up synergy between pairs of heroes through interactions in-game, allowing them to perform team combos.

Build up synergy between pairs of heroes through interactions in-game, allowing them to perform team combos. Multiple game modes: A variety of ways for players to experience and replay the game – a rogue-lite Realm Mode, a long-form Campaign and Adventure Mode, and a 2 player PvP mode.

A variety of ways for players to experience and replay the game – a rogue-lite Realm Mode, a long-form Campaign and Adventure Mode, and a 2 player PvP mode. Customizable difficulty: Five levels of challenge ranging from Easy to Torment, plus togglable permadeath options that allow players to tailor their journey to their preference.

Five levels of challenge ranging from Easy to Torment, plus togglable permadeath options that allow players to tailor their journey to their preference. High replayability: Procedurally generated maps, dungeons, and randomized hero skills make each playthrough unique, and players will get rewarded across multiple game modes. Players can expect each run to last about half an hour in Realm Mode, to more than 30 hours of gameplay in the long-form modes.