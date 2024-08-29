Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Angry Demon Studio, Gori: Cuddly Carnage

Gori: Cuddly Carnage Drops Launch Trailer With Game's Release

Check out the official launch trailer for Gori: Cuddly Carnage, as the game has been released today for PC and all three consoles

Join Gori, F.R.A.N.K, and CH1-P to stop the terrifying Adorable Army.

Experience intense combat with explosive weaponry and razor-sharp humor.

Explore vibrant levels, collect items, and enjoy a pulse-pounding soundtrack.

Publisher Wired Productions and indie developer Angry Demon Studio have released a new trailer for Gori: Cuddly Carnage, as the game comes out today. This is about a good minute's worth of gameplay footage to show off the kind of gore you'll encounter while fighting enemies as you grind and shred your way through futuristic landscapes. A great way to show you taking out the Ultra Pets in this world where toys basically rule the world. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game is out now on PC and consoles.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage

Humanity has been destroyed – and it's up to Gori, along with his deadly but wise-cracking sentient hoverboard, F.R.A.N.K, and morose A.I. companion, CH1-P, to slay the evil Adorable Army with lethal combos. Fuelled by insatiable demand, Cool-Toys Inc. created Ultra Pets. The ultimate companions that never hunger, never require bathroom breaks, and are impervious to the ravages of time. Little did anyone expect the mutation that transformed these perfect pets into twisted toys straight from your nightmares, hell-bent on wiping out humanity.

Master explosive weaponry and devastating combos in an epic battle to prevent the Adorable Army from conquering the galaxy and rescue Professor Y, their missing creator and only human who showed Gori and his friends love. Push your combat and platforming skills to the limits as you fight your way through twisted landscapes filled with environmental hazards, razor-sharp adult humor, and a bone-crunching, pulse-pounding soundtrack.

Play as a badass cat with a team of unlikely heroes.

Battle blood-thirsty hordes of mutated toys.

Explore multiple levels filled with lethal environmental hazards.

Master a devastating arsenal of explosives, razor-sharp weaponry, and unlockable moves.

Use your extreme hoverboard parkour skills to explore every corner of the level for collectibles.

Turn the town red with F.R.A.N.K's blades as you slice and dice.

Skate and slay out to an original bone-crunching soundtrack.

