Gotham Knights Highlights Red Hood In New Character Trailer

WB Games has released its fourth and final Gotham Knights character trailer for the Bat Family as we get a better look at the Red Hood. This time around, we're getting a better look at Jason Todd, another former Robin who they have chosen the version of the character that was resurrected from the dead and decided to take on the mantle of the man who would eventually become The Joker. The most violent of the group, Red Hood is not afraid to use guns and explosives to bring a little payback to many of the criminals who try to strangle Gotham City. You can enjoy the last of the main protagonist character trailers down below as the game is still set to be released on PC and consoles on October 25th, 2022.

An intense vigilante with a short fuse, Red Hood is a highly trained marksman and hard-hitting, hand-to-hand fighter who's reached the peak of human strength, making him an expert in both ranged and melee combat. After his violent death and subsequent resurrection in the Lazarus Pit, Red Hood gained the ability to harness mystical powers that aid him in battle and allow him to propel his body through the air to traverse the city. Despite his complicated past, Red Hood has reconciled with the Batman Family and is committed to using non-lethal combat methods to protect Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death.

Play as a New Guard of DC Super Heroes: Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham's newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight.

