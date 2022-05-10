Gotham Knights Shows Off Nightwing & Red Hood Gameplay

WB Games and DC Comics have released a brand new video this morning for Gotham Knights, showing off Nightwing and Red Hood in action! The 13-minute video hosted by WB Games Montreal's Game Director, Geoff Ellenor, shows off a piece of the game featuring Dick Grayson and Jason Todd as they protect Gotham from the Court Of Owls. Much like the previous video released featuring Barbra Gordon's Batgirl and Tim Drake's Robin, we get to see the two characters in action as they highlight many of their abilities as well as a small piece of the story midway through the game. We also get to see how the co-op mode in the game works as two players can be in drastically different places in the city and eventually meet up.

One of the biggest takeaways from this video is the fact that this is the version of Jason Todd who was resurrected by the Lazarus Pit and has scored some unique abilities from that transition, which includes an ability called "Mystical leap" where he jumps mid-air onto psychic platforms that help him get around the city without a glider (like Nightwing) or grappling hooks. The game also has a customizable UI that you can adjust to however you like. We get a glimpse of how the Batcycle will work out, which can be used by any character, as it comes with its own set of abilities. We get to see how the Bellfry looks and works out in the game, along with costume customization as you can build different pieces to different suits (all of which look like fun callbacks to the past) and gain special abilities in the process.

Overall the video gives us a pretty good look at what's to come in the game, which incidentally, is officially up for pre-order starting today as you can get the standard edition for $70 and the Deluxe Edition for $90. There's also the Collector's Edition for $300 which comes with an augmented reality collectible pin, 16-page media book, exclusive Gotham City map, four-character statue diorama, and more to be revealed. What's more, pre-orders will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, which is a callback to its first appearance in Detective Comics #233. Enjoy the footage below as Gotham Knights comes out on October 25th, 2022.

Play as a New Guard of DC Super Heroes: Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham's newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight.

Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham's newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight. Action-Packed, Original Story Set in DC's Batman Universe: With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham's history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice, and the mysterious Court of Owls, a secret society made up of Gotham City's wealthiest families.

With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham's history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice, and the mysterious Court of Owls, a secret society made up of Gotham City's wealthiest families. Explore and Fight Crime in an Open-World Gotham City: Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos.

Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos. Unique Character Abilities and Customization: Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa Nightwing uses his signature dual escrima sticks; Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength; and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff.

Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa Nightwing uses his signature dual escrima sticks; Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength; and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff. Team Up in Two-Player, Online Co-Op: Play Gotham Knights solo or team up with a friend and combine strengths to protect Gotham City in two-player, online co-op.