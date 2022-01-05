Govee Shows Off More RGBIC Items During CES 2022

Govee took part in CES 2022 this year, bringing with this a few new items as they showed off more wall-mounted RGBIC items for personal use. The two main items they had to show off were the Wall Light and their Hexa Panels, both of which operate by being stuck in patterns you choose to a surface with an electrical power source, and then controlling the lighting with an app. Both of these are a step up from their usual array of lighting strips and hoops that use wifi to activate. The company also promised more would be coming in Summer 2022 with their 3D Hexa set. We have the rundown on all of these as more info on pricing and available will come later this year.

Govee Glide Wall Light: The Govee Glide Wall Light (Model H6062) is a popular choice for users looking to add more pizazz to their walls. It features 7 interchangeable pieces that allow users to create their own designs, such as a fun "L" shape or an electrifying "V" shape. Each piece can be customized individually or controlled at the same time, allowing for up to 57 colors to be displayed on the light at once. Gaming nights and viewing parties will feel a lot more interactive with Glide's wide assortment of colors and lighting effects. There is also a model that contains 12 pieces for those looking to expand their creativity.

Govee Glide Hexa Wall Panels: Since its release, the Govee Glide Hexa Wall Panels (Model H6061) have become a must-have for living rooms, gaming rooms, and other spaces around the home. With 10 hexagon-shaped panels, there are many ways to make fun and awe-inspiring designs. Using Govee's innovative RGBIC technology, the panels can truly stand out with millions of color options and effects. Each panel is designed with a unique transparent shell, which allows for the colors to glow from the back, adding some extra ambience wherever it's set up. Adding Hexa to any setup is guaranteed to be the next conversation starter during a livestream or social media post.

3D Hexa Model: Similar to its predecessor, the new Hexa light panels will have gorgeous lighting effects, music modes, and colors that can be customized through the Govee Home App. However, this brand new set of light panels will have cube-shaped panels, designed to create 3D effects that are sure to become the centerpiece in any indoor space.