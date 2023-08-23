Posted in: Cygames, Games, Indie Games, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Granblue Fantasy, Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Announced For February 2024

Cygames and XSEED Games will be releasing Granblue Fantasy: Relink in February, offering a new experience for fans old and new.

Cygames and XSEED Games both revealed during Gamescom 2023 that Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be coming out next February. The game will be taking an alternative look at the world of Granblue Fantasy, giving those who already know it by heart a different kind of experience while also offering an easy point to jump into for players who haven't experienced the series and want to learn more. The game will officially be released on February 1st, 2024, for PC via Steam and on PS5. ENjoy the trailer!

"Granblue Fantasy takes place in the Sky Realm, a world where myriad islands float in a great blue expanse. Take your role as captain of a skyfaring crew, joined by a scrappy little dragon named Vyrn and a young girl with mysterious powers named Lyria. Together you sail with a colorful cast of crewmates, including kings and misfits alike, for Estalucia, a fabled island beyond the end of the skies. In the Zegagrande Skydom, islands are guarded by powerful creatures known as primal beasts, and winds carry tales of a secretive organization known as the Church of Avia. Unveil a web of intrigue reaching far beyond the borders of Zegagrande and engage in a battle for the fate of the Sky Realm itself."

An Action-packed Party: Engage in real-time combat with a party of up to four characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Engage in real-time combat with a party of up to four characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Strategize to Save the Skies: Choose from a diverse roster of characters, each with their own unique weapons, skills, and combat styles. Whether button-mashing with abandon or timing each attack with perfect precision, there's a play style for everyone. Every enemy and party formation has its own strengths and weaknesses—the key to victory lies in working out how these pieces fit together.

Customizable Combat for Everyone: Assist modes provide accessibility for gamers of all skill levels. Full Assist mode essentially handles all aspects of combat when enabled.

Assist modes provide accessibility for gamers of all skill levels. Full Assist mode essentially handles all aspects of combat when enabled. Adventure Alone or With Friends: Granblue Fantasy: Relink offers a complete single-player experience as well as cooperative online multiplayer action. Unite with others to tackle more than 100 quests that feature various goals and enemies!

