Grand Theft Auto 6 Development Footage Reportedly Leaked

It appears a brand new leak has come out of Rockstar Games for Grand Theft Auto 6, showing off footage of the game in development. In what has to be one of the biggest leaks of the year, the footage reportedly came from the company's Slack channel, which was hacked and the footage stolen. It was then loaded to the GTA Forums by a user going by the name of "teapotuberhacker", who freely gave the footage to anyone and everyone who wished to download it and see what the game had to offer. Based on multiple reports coming out overnight from various outlets, the footage appears to be authentic.

As to the content of the Grand Theft Auto 6 footage, much of it has been uploaded by various users on Twitter, as you can see in many of the clips below. (Or at least, see them as of the time we're posting this before Rockstar issues copyright strikes on the social media platform.) The footage appears to show a couple of different scenarios running on PS5, most of it simply testing items out in the game as it's clear the game is still in a state of development with unfinished characters, NPCs, settings, and more. The most prominent of the bunch is that of a duo, acting as a sort of Bonnie & Clyde, robbing a restaurant in broad daylight, leading to the cops arriving on the scene and them eventually stealing a cop car in a city named Port Gellhorn.

It's difficult to determine just where exactly they are in development, especially since there's been so many rumors and such a delay in GTA6 being released at this point. We'll keep an eye on this and see what comes of the leaked footage in the days and weeks to come. But if Rockstar doesn't respond to this with some kind of video or trailer showing off the game outside of development images before year's end, it's probably a safe bet we won't see the game in 2023 either.