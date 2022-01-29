Grapple Dog Will Release On PC & Switch Next Month

Super Rare Originals and Medallion Games revealed that they will release Grapple Dog on both Nintendo Switch and PC this February. This is a cute-looking action platformer that will have you running around as a dog with his trusty weapon and utility tool: a grappling hook. This game has got some serious SEGA Genesis/ SNES vibes going for it in the way you move, the action you see, the music for the soundtrack. This is a nice game that will give you some nostalgia, which you'll be able to get your hands on in a few weeks when it drops on February 10th. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom.

Grapple Dog is an exhilarating 2D pixel art platformer. Use your awesome grappling hook to clear tricky challenges as Pablo, the Grapple Dog! Jump, swing, and zip your way through colorful worlds and exciting challenges in this unique 2D action-platformer! Exhilarating Action: Jumping! Swinging! Collecting gems! Dogs! Grapples! Driving a little boat around! And most exciting of all, dog petting!



Six Colourful Worlds: Sail across the map to explore six worlds, featuring 33 levels filled with hidden collectibles to find, secret areas to investigate, spectacular boss battles to overcome, and bonus levels to master

Go, Go, Grapple Dog!: A lighthearted adventure with tons of fun characters, you play as Pablo, the Grapple Dog! Sail with your merry band of fearless adventurers on your quest to stop the robotic overlord Nul from destroying the world

Play Your Way: Hone your grapple skills with optional collectibles and a testing speedrun Time Trial mode, or utilise the many in-built accessibility options to play without restrictions – have fun however you see fit

Bold & Funky: A bold, colourful art style from a pixel art veteran makes Grapple Dog pop from start to finish, with a funky fresh soundtrack that's sure to stick in your head

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Grapple Dog Trailer 🐶 Release Date Announcement trailer ✨ (https://youtu.be/i7k6avbJnUw)