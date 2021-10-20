Graveyard Keeper's "Better Save Soul" DLC Launches Next Week

The folks at tinyBuild Games and Lazy Bear Games revealed when the next DLC for Graveyard Keeper will be released. The game is still going strong as there are people who are doing everything they possibly can in that game. And why not? It was one of the best releases the company has put out in the past five years. So whenever DLC comes our way, we eat that up with a spoon! The latest DLC will be called Better Save Soul, a nice pun off Better Call Saul, as this one will be giving you more complex problems to solve with your gravedigger knowledge. The DLC will launch on PC for GOG and Steam on October 27th for $10.

We are all sinners – as the Bishop says – but can one be cleansed of sins? An answer to this question is very important for our new friend Eirich and the Keeper will help him find it out! Adding another 6-12 hours of story-driven misadventure to Graveyard Keeper, Better Save Soul introduces players to Euric, another potential ally with an assortment of fresh (well, as fresh as a graveyard gets) problems to exhume, this time centered around the sinful souls of the deceased and how you might improve them before putting them six feet under.

With Euric's help and guidance, hard-working Keepers will be able to absolve the sins of the town's deceased and in turn lift Euric's own spiritual burdens. It's not all hard work as an impromptu cleric, though; squeaky clean souls make for a happier, more profitable graveyard, after all. Players that dig deep enough to absolve Euric of his sins will be rewarded with a powerful new technology, giving global control over all your Zombie Workstations. I guess these are the 'wages of sin' the clergy keep talking about? It'll certainly help in managing the new plot of land you'll be expanding into, as your grisly business grows ever outwards… and downwards.