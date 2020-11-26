GreedFall Will Be Coming To PS5 & Xbox Series X

Focus Home Interactive and Nacon revealed this week that they will be bringing GreedFall to both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. The game was released last year and had some pretty good success out of the gate, even with the game exploring controversial matters of colonization in a weird fantasy realm. Now the developers are looking to bring that game to next-gen consoles with better graphics and an expansion on the game's current content. They didn't go into details about what that content would be, nor did they give any kind of a release window as to when we'd see it. We're guessing sometime in the spring of 2021 at best, depending on how much they need to adjust for the two consoles.

Explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures. Engage in a core roleplaying experience, and forge the destiny of a new world seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures. With diplomacy, deception and force, become part of a living, evolving world – influence its course and shape your story. Forge this new world's destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions. With diplomacy, deception and force, become part of a living, evolving world – influence its course and shape your story. Engage in a core roleplaying experience – achieve quests and complete objectives in a multitude of different ways – through combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth.

Complete freedom in character progression – play as a male or female, customize your appearance, and freely choose your abilities, spells and skills.

Delve into a mysterious world of magic – begin a grand journey and uncover ancient secrets protected by supernatural beings, manifestations of the island's earthly magic.