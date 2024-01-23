Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creepy Jar, Green Hell

Green Hell Launches New Flamekeeper Update Today

Creepy Jar has released a brand new free update for Green Hell, as the Flamekeeper update includes a number of new additions.

Xbox Series X|S and PS5 to get Green Hell with all 19 updates included.

Update introduces Eternal Flame Totem construction and Ritual of Flame mechanic.

Defend against new Wasp Nest enemy attack and earn the powerful War Club weapon.

Indie game developer and publisher Creepy Jar has released a brand-new free update for Green Hell this week, as players have the Flamekeeper update available now. The update will give you a new weapon, a new construction, some new cosmetics, and more to help you out in the game. They also revealed that Green Hell will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 and will include all 19 updates released so far, while previous-gen owners will get a free upgrade when it happens. However, no release date was given for next-gen. You can read more about the new update here.

Green Hell – Flamekeeper

The Flamekeeper update comes hot on the heels of the Fortifications Update—which added protective fences, palisades, and gates for players to bolster their bases with—and adds a hectic combat update alongside improved enemy AI, new enemy attacks, entirely new game mechanics, and a coveted new reward weapon.

New Construction – Eternal Flame — The main hero of our update – the Eternal Flame Totem! With this new construction able to be created in Waraha Villages, players will be able to launch the Ritual of Flame.

The main hero of our update – the Eternal Flame Totem! With this new construction able to be created in Waraha Villages, players will be able to launch the Ritual of Flame. New Gameplay Mechanic – The Ritual of Flame — Improve your Totem by gathering the necessary materials and then launch the Ritual of Flame. Survive the enemy horde and its attack, stop them from extinguishing the Eternal Flame, and receive an award. Think fast or create your strategy – get the help of your friends, and create advanced fortifications, which were added in the previous update.

Improve your Totem by gathering the necessary materials and then launch the Ritual of Flame. Survive the enemy horde and its attack, stop them from extinguishing the Eternal Flame, and receive an award. Think fast or create your strategy – get the help of your friends, and create advanced fortifications, which were added in the previous update. New Enemy Attack – Wasp Nest — The Fortifications Update saw enemy AI improvements, and now, Creepy Jar is boosting enemy abilities even further with a new skill. When enemies aren't able to reach you, they will unleash a new Wasp Nest attack! By throwing the nest, enemies can lure players out of their bases. Hiding in a tree or the upper floor of your base won't be so easy now, huh?

The Fortifications Update saw enemy AI improvements, and now, Creepy Jar is boosting enemy abilities even further with a new skill. When enemies aren't able to reach you, they will unleash a new Wasp Nest attack! By throwing the nest, enemies can lure players out of their bases. Hiding in a tree or the upper floor of your base won't be so easy now, huh? New Weapon – War Club — Survive all 50 stages of the Flamekeeper Challenge and receive a unique award, the War Club; the most powerful weapon in the game so far!

