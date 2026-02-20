Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Greenhearth Necromancer, indie.io, Silverstring Media

Greenhearth Necromancer Launches New Demo for Steam Next Fest

Create your own garden from the dead with Greenhearth Necromancer as there's a free demo to play ahead of Steam Next Fest

Play as a young necromancer raising both living and undead plants on a mystical balcony garden.

Enjoy a real-time, semi-idle sim experience featuring lo-fi beats and customizable ambience.

Experiment with spells, potions, and undead flora to grow a unique collection shaped by your choices.

Indie game developer Silverstring Media and publisher indie.io have launched a free demo for their latest title, Greenhearth Necromancer. This ais a fun take on bringing back the dead as you'll raise a garden from the decay of platlife around you in creative ways. The demo is available right now as the game will also take part in Steam Next Fest. Enjoy the latest trailer and details about the game here before trying it out.

Greenhearth Necromancer

Greenhearth Necromancer is a witchy semi-idle sim where life and undeath are both part of growth. Players step into the role of a young necromancer inheriting their late grandmother's balcony garden, guided by her familiar spirit, Compostifer. Without her grandmother's natural green thumb, they rely on necromancy to resurrect withered plants and cultivate a hybrid ecosystem of living and spectral flora. Designed as a semi-idle gardening sim and ambient companion, Greenhearth Necromancer is built to live alongside a player's day. The balcony garden evolves in real time and can be left running during work sessions, study blocks, or cozy gaming nights, quietly growing, decaying, and transforming in the background.

Players can tune the in-game radio to lo-fi beats, calm ambience, or productivity drum and bass, layer in sound effects, and even shift the time of day to match their mood. The space can simply exist as a living backdrop, or become the focus of deeper, hands-on experimentation whenever players choose to step back in. When stepping back in, engagement extends far beyond watering plants. Players resurrect and prune flora, compost for resources, balance fertilizer, learn and cast spells, brew potions, repel pests, and experiment with systems that reward curiosity. Choosing whether to let a plant decay, compost it, or bring it back in undead form unlocks new plants and expands a growing collection. Over time, the balcony transforms into a curated showcase of living blooms, ghostly petals, and rare discoveries shaped entirely by player choice.

