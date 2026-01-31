Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Obsidian Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Grounded 2, Xbox Game Studios

Grounded 2 Has Released The Toxic Triangle Update

Grounded 2 has been given a brand-new update called The Toxic Triangle, giving you a new biome as well as a ladybug to ride on

Article Summary The Toxic Triangle update adds a massive new garden biome packed with challenges and hidden secrets

Ride into battle with the Ladybug Buggy, equipped with a water cannon and tank-style abilities

Encounter new enemies like Earwigs, Potato Beetles, and face returning characters in fresh story twists

Enjoy revamped mutations, major base-building upgrades, and tougher MIX.R & O.R.C. wave challenges

Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios have released a new update for Grounded 2, as The Toxic Tangle is available for players now. This is a new major upgrade to the game that gives players a new garden biome to explore, as welll as the Ladybug Buggy to get around on, several new creatures to encounter, a ton of new gear, new build upgrades, and more from the story. In this branch, you'll discover that Ominent's experiments have taken a bad turn with a new "Tang" corruption spreading across Brookhollow Park, which you'll need to squash. We have more details below from the latest Xbox Wire post.

Grounded 2 – The Toxic Triangle

Overgrown vines choke the greenhouse, creating twisting paths and hidden crawlspaces. These massive monstrosities and staggering structures all combine to produce that 'how did I get up there?' moment. The Garden biome is ripe for exploration, stacked with vertical climbs, secret stashes, and probably a bug or two you didn't see coming. From the pumpkin patch to the carrot jungle, every corner offers something to harvest, hoard, or accidentally aggro. It's big, it's messy, and it's absolutely crawling with trouble. Bring your best gear—and maybe a backup plan.

Ladybug Buggy

One of Grounded's most iconic bugs is finally rideable—and she's not here to play nice. The Ladybug Buggy is a heavy-duty, tank-style mount equipped with a pressurized water cannon. Use it to blast airborne pests out of the sky, rinse away sour Tang buildup, or just give your enemies a bad day. It can also ram headfirst into foes with a powerful charge and slowly regenerates health over time. If you ever jumped on a ladybug in the first Grounded and wished you could stay there, this one's for you.

New Threats (and Familiar Faces)

The Garden is full of life, but not all of it wants to share the space. New creatures like the coordinated Earwigs, the bulky Potato Beetles, and the soon-to-be fan-favorite, the Woolly Aphid, will challenge your reflexes, your timing, and your trust in anything with antennae. You might also want to keep your eyes open. The Masked Stranger may have retreated after your first encounter, but she's not gone—and she may not be alone. Oh, and the Snake Colossus? You'll know it when you see it. Probably right before it sees you.

Mutation Updates, BUILD.M Upgrades & More

Mutations have leveled up. They're now split into active and passive types—actives still work the way you know and love, but passives now apply automatically based on your weapon loadout. That means less menu juggling and more time doing cool stuff, like perfect blocking a Tang-covered Rust Beetle or showing off your hybrid build mid-fight. And for all the architects, decorators, and "I-just-need-one-more-wall-piece" players out there, this update's for you.

The builder toolkit gets a serious upgrade with new kits like the Pumpkin Set, a refreshed Mushroom Kit, Scale Roof Set, updated Acorn Stairs, and a community request for floor hatches. It's all about more pieces, better parity between sets, and smoother snapping to bring your backyard blueprints to life.Whether you're crafting a greenhouse hideout, a pumpkin fortress, or a garden party palace, we can't wait to see what you build—and share. Tag us, drop it in Discord, or show it off wherever you hang out. We'll be watching (with admiration, not binoculars).

The Garden MIX.R and O.R.C. wave challenges are also live, ready for anyone who thinks they're tough enough to survive the swarm. Lastly, the Founder's Pack also grows with this update, adding new base-building items like the High Roller's Dice Bag, Champion's Banner, and more ways to personalize your park adventure.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!