Grounded Adds Flying Insects With The Latest Update

Grounded has added a new major update to the game which has included flying insects as part of the outdoors. Xbox Game Studios and Obsidian Entertainment revealed details about the latest addition to the game as you'll now see bees hovering in the air along with some other creatures that happen to have wings and will sound very ominous hovering above you. Funny enough, this was a major fan request to add these insects to the game to help add a little variety and life to the land you're playing on. You can read a little bit about it below and check out the developer diary that goes more in-depth over what this update has in store.

As the population of creatures in Grounded grows with these new additions, there will be even more items for players to craft. For this update, Bee Armor, a Firefly Head Lamp, and the rapier-like Mosquito Needle are all new recipes that players will be able to research and craft once they have taken down the new bugs. But that's not all! Players are now able to craft a shield from weevil parts which allow players to block attacks that previously could not be blocked. Along with the new creatures and crafting recipes, some new quality of life features have been implemented. Per community feedback, equipped items will no longer take up inventory space and instead take up equipped item slots. Not only that, when a player dies, all equipped items will remain on the character, making the journey back to their backpack to retrieve their items less arduous. We hope players love these insects and updates as much as we loved creating them! As always, we hope to hear what our community thinks of these new creatures as we continue to build on our Xbox Game Preview experience together.