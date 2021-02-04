Grow Big (Or Go Home) – Ultimate Edition To Release February 12th

Quarant Inc. revealed this week that Grow Big (Or Go Home) – Ultimate Edition will be released on Steam on February 12th. The main game was released back in December, which is why we're a bit confused as to why the devs held back all of this content to be put into the latest edition. When you think about it, this is basically just DLC with a bunch of stuff that should have been in the main game all along. You can read more about those additions below and check out the trailer for it as the content goes live next week.

Playing as Bruce, the world's most talented indoor gardener, you will travel to different time periods and worlds in order to water, light, and tend to the most tedious plants with the high-tech magic of a watering can, a reflective mirror, and an electric fan, among other advanced tools. Complete with original themed music made by our sickeningly talented Sound Designer, scream in ecstasy at the paradox between such cheerful tunes and such nausea-inducing gameplay as you play through 15+ imaginative levels; Can you reach the procedural and replayable level set in Hell? Only you know the answer to that. Grow Big (Or Go Home) New Features New visuals and animations.

Gameplay improvements.

Hard mode available. Features 15 fast-paced levels set in unique locations spread across time and space.

A procedurally-generated, replayable level set in Hell.

Lovable characters such as protagonist gardening extraordinaire Bruce, his mischievous cat Apollo, and tiny alien Sir Bob.

An innovative tutorial system which is integrated into the level select and game.

Original music themed to the locations that the player visits.

Clear yet challenging gameplay mechanics using common household objects in interesting ways.

Plenty of other exciting features coming soon including a "hard mode".