GT Manager Announces September Release Window

GT Manager will be out on Steam this September, giving you the chance to manage a team all the way to the winner's podium.

Manage a GT racing team to victory in intense management sim gameplay.

Features over 30 licensed cars and official drivers from top GT championships.

Strategize in real-world championships like WEC and IMSA SportsCar.

Indie game developer and publisher The Tiny Digital Factory, along with IMV Studio, have revealed GT Manager will be released on Steam this September. The game plays out like a lot of management sims as you'll take on the role of manager for a GT racing crew, picking the best racers, car models, parts, teammates, crew, and other options throughout a racing year to make sure your team stays on top. Can you take your team to the GT World Challenge and take the winner's podium? We have more info and the trailer here as we wait for a specific dater to be revealed.

GT Manager

GT Manager invites you to become a racing team manager in the vibrant world of Endurance Racing! Create your team, recruit and manage your staff, scout sponsors to finance your racing operations, and improve your car performances. On race day, the pit lane echoes with the sound of roaring engines, where passion converges with strategy; the collective efforts of your team are about to unfold on the track. It is now your turn to master the art of racing by making split-second decisions to outsmart rival teams. Are you ready to master the pit wall and lead your racing team to victory?

Build your dream racing garage from more than 30 officially licensed cars available in the GT4, GT3, GT2, GTE, and Hypercar categories. The lineup features cars from prestigious championships such as the WEC, IMSA SportsCar Championship, and GT World Challenge Europe, including the latest 2023 and 2024 Hypercars like the Porsche 963, Peugeot 9X8, Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, and Glickenhaus SGC007 along with cars from renowned brands like BMW, Audi, Alpine, Mercedes and more! Sign official drivers from a roster of over 20 race winners and world champions, and challenge real racing teams from the best GT championships.

