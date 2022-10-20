GTFO To Bring Back All Of The Previous Rundowns

10 Chambers revealed this morning that they will be bringing back all of the previous rundowns to GTFO in the next update. Prior to the current state of the game, the company had released rundowns leading up to the eventual release of the game, but once it came out in full, those rundowns were deleted, never to be played again because they didn't fit into the final version of the game. However, the team made a surprise announcement as they will be re-releasing ALT://Rundown 1.0 Deviation, bringing back these previous entries to the hardcore four-player co-op horror FPS. What's more, the release of this content will be permanent, as in there will not be a timeframe or a deletion down the road; they will become a fixture of the game moving forward as they come out one by one in the months ahead for 2.0 to 6.0. All of this will be leading up to the release of Rundown 8.0, brining a conclusion to the game's storyline.

"ALT://Rundown 1.0 Deviation is not just being reissued – hence the "ALT://." It is an alternative experience to the original Rundown. Since Rundown 1.0 was initially released in 2019, the team has spent time and effort updating GTFO's gameplay mechanics, feature set, and overall look and feel. This will be reflected in ALT://Rundown 1.0 Deviation. Permanently unleashing all previous Rundowns will give fans the whole GTFO experience, instantly going from gripping suspense to explosive life-or-death action while uncovering the dizzying storyline from its beginning to its eventually bloody conclusion. Deploy stealth and strategic teamwork and utilize all of the various weapons and load-outs to try to safely complete all of the nightmarish missions in unsettling environments across all levels while facing off against terrifying enemies."

"Since the Early Access release of GTFO in 2019, we've been delivering seven big Rundown updates while constantly fine-tuning the game by adding new mechanics and features – seeing what works and what does not. We're entering the next phase where we want to make all of the story and previous Rundowns available to existing and new players – but with a twist. What that twist is, I will let our community find out by themselves, as I don't want to spoil too much of the lore," says Robin Björkell, Communications Director at 10 Chambers. "As the Rundown system is in the next phase, where we will not wipe previous content with new, GTFO will grow to this massive co-op FPS in terms of content. If you go back and look at the earlier Rundown and add Rundown 8.0, you can start imagining how big GTFO will grow."