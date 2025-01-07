Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Guardian Tales

Guardian Tales Reveals Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Collab

Guardian Tales has confiormed a new collaboration coming to the game, as Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has arrived in game

Article Summary Guardian Tales and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End collaboration starts today until February 4.

Playable heroes Frieren, Fern, and Stark enter the Guardian Tales world with unique weapons.

Collect Frieren, Fern, and more through Special Pick Up Tickets and event rewards.

Enjoy unique January events to enhance heroes and weapons with free rewards.

Kakao Games announced a new collaboration happening in Guardian Tales, as they have brought the characters and setting from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End to the game. During the next few weeks, you'll see a new event shape the world to a degree as you explore a short story revolving around the IP. We have more details about it below, as the event starts today and runs until February 4.

Guardian Tales – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Collab

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is preparing for a whole new journey as Frieren and her companions fall through a rift in space and time and become trapped in a world unlike their own, only with the help of fierce guardians do they have any hope of getting home! Now-playable heroes Frieren, Fern, and Stark will face fierce enemies as they fight for survival in the pixelated world of Guardian Tales. Each of these heroes will come with their own unique weapons, and Stark will be available as part of this event's rewards.

But what about Frieren? Fear not, the elven mage will be available to collect between January 7 and February 4 while her human companion Fern will be available between January 21 and the end of the event on February 4. Alongside gems, Guardians can also exchange 200 Special Pick Up Tickets for a Collaboration Hero or Collaboration Equipment, to help them discover what this new journey has in store for these brave heroes.

To celebrate this merging of worlds, Guardian Tales will be filled with unique events across January, including a live event for players to enjoy! Collecting key items from these activities will allow them to evolve Stark to 5 stars and fully limit break the warrior. Alongside events, players can also break the limits of their weapons and boost their power enormously with a free 'Limit Breaking Hammer', given to all players as part of the collaboration event.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!