Guardians of the Wild Sky Has a Free Demo Available Now

You can try a free demo of the survival-crafting adventure game Guardians of the Wild Sky as it is still a part of Steam Next Fest

Survival-crafting adventure set on floating islands connected by customizable airships.

Befriend and capture magical Guardians, each with unique elemental abilities and traits.

Build homes or castles, explore vast biomes, discover treasures, and tackle dangerous dungeons.

Indie game developer and publisher Blue Isle Studios have a free demo available for Guardians of the Wild Sky that you can still play for Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen the game, this is a survival-crafting adventure title set among floating lands connected by airships. The demo will give you a couple hours of content as you get to explore and try a few things out, but not so much as they get into anything major from the story. Enjoy the trailer here as the demo is still available through March 2.

Guardians of the Wild Sky

Fall into the world of Guardians of the Wild Sky, a survival-crafting adventure where magical creatures called Guardians are your greatest allies. Sail through the skies on your trusty airship and explore a massive world; discover unique floating biomes teeming with life, hidden treasures, and dangerous beasts to conquer. Explore solo or play cooperatively with friends as you build everything from cozy cottages to elaborate homesteads, or even floating castles that can fly! At the heart of your journey are the Guardians – extraordinary creatures brimming with elemental magic and unique personalities. Your Guardians are more than companions; they're your partners in shaping the skies.

Capture and bond with Guardians, each with unique abilities and traits that can aid you in combat, exploration, survival, and crafting. ​Explore a vast cloud sea spanning hundreds of kilometers as you uncover biomes made up of thousands of floating islands and bring your imagination to life as you shape your place in the skies. Whether you're building for survival or style, the possibilities are endless. Design your dream home in the skies; from cozy cottages to flying castles. Or, build mighty airships to command the skies.

​Brave the wild and embark on an epic adventure to uncover shadowy caves, ancient dungeons and treacherous poachers called Cultists. Danger is lurking everywhere, if you seek it…Explore hidden caves, uncover treasures and rare crafting materials to help you conquer the world. Challenge the Titan or Eternal beasts within ancient dungeons and crumbling battledromes. Those who survive will be rewarded with valuable loot and gear; build trophies to showcase your mastery of the great beasts​. The skies are vast, and your journey can be as solitary or social as you choose. Forge your path alone or team up for even greater adventures.

