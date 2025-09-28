Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Merk Games, Voron

Guide Lost Souls As a Raven In The Afterlife In Voron

An interesting indie game was revealed during Tokyo Game Show 2025, as we got our first look at the raven-centric game Voron

Article Summary Play as a raven guiding lost souls through a Norse-inspired afterlife in Voron, coming November 2025.

Experience unique flight mechanics with evolving controls and even a dedicated croak button for immersion.

Uncover a rich story about life, death, and Ragnarok, complete with hidden secrets to discover.

Learn the mysterious Souls Language by interacting with NPCs and exploring the atmospheric open world.

During Tokyo Game Show 2025 this past week, indie game developer and publisher Merk Games revealed their new title, simply called Voron. This is an odd but interesting title as you play a raven that has been tasked with finding lost souls in the afterlife and guiding them to their new home, wherever that may end up being. You can check out the latest trailer for the game here, along with more info about how it will play and the story, as the game is currently being teased for a release this November.

Voron

In Voron you are a raven with an important task: guiding lost souls to their new home. In this story-driven adventure game, you will learn how to fly, explore a Norse-inspired, tiny open world, and don't forget to croak from time to time – that's what a raven does, right? In this story-driven adventure, you will master the art of flight, solve puzzles, explore a Norse-inspired open world, uncover dozens of secrets, and try to save the world from the inevitable Ragnarok!

You play as a raven, and yes, there's a button to croak! Experience the freedom of flight with unique controls that evolve and change as you play, keeping each moment exciting and fresh, for example – only you decide when to flap or fold your wings!

An emotional story about living as a raven who is constantly connected to death – sometimes it's strangers, and sometimes it's someone very close. But don't be misled; the world of Voron, inspired by Norse mythology, offers an unusual perspective on life and death.

At the beginning, you won't fully understand some characters, as they speak in "Souls Language." You'll gradually learn this language by interacting with NPCs and exploring the world.

Hidden Story: For players who enjoy finding secrets, a deeper meaning awaits discovery by exploring the world.

