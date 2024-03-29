Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds, Ocelot Technologies

Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds Pushes Back Early Access Release

Originally scheduled to come out in April, Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds has been pushed back into the Summer for Early Access.

Article Summary Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds Early Access release delayed to August 2024.

Ocelot Technologies to enhance gameplay with new features like romance.

Feedback from Steam Next Fest influenced the game's additional content.

Game pays tribute to classics like Final Fantasy Tactics and EverQuest.

Indie game developer and publisher Ocelot Technologies have confirmed they pushed back the Early Access release date of Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds. The team was originally going to publish the game into EA this April, but the decision was made to delay that until August 2024. The team revealed that the choice was made so they had more time to include additional content, including advanced party-splitting mechanics, as well as a romance system. Most of which came from the feedback they got during February's Steam Next Fest. So now we're basically waiting until probably July to find out what the official date will be while they work on it.

Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds

Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds offers players an immersive RPG experience that pays homage to classic RPGs like Final Fantasy Tactics and EverQuest. Set in the fantastical realm of Aarde, players are tasked with exploring a rich and dynamic open world. As a newly enlisted member of the Heroes Guild, players will embark on a mission to enable passage to an uncharted continent. They'll quickly find themselves ensnared in a web of intrigue, conspiracy, and battles that may decide the fate of the world.

Where an enraged deity threatens his wrath upon humanity in search of vengeance; tensions begin to boil as the kingdoms of man, elf, and beast teeter on the cusp of war; all while a mysterious cabal attempts to resurrect an ancient evil that once tore the world asunder. Though you are a mere fledgling on your first mission in the name of the Heroes Guild, you will inevitably find yourself entwined in some of these catastrophes… Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds features a tactical turn-based battle system reminiscent of many old-school RPG classics. Assemble your party and hone your strategy in order to vanquish your enemies.

