Guild Wars 2: End Of Dragons Will Launch On February 28th

ArenaNet and NCSOFT have released new details to the latest addition to Guild Wars 2 with the End Of Dragons expansion. This will be the third expansion for the MMORPG, which will officially be launched into the game on February 28th, 2022. As part of the release, the studio has released new details and a new gameplay trailer, both of which we have for you below. The trailer shows off a multitude of new features baked into the latest expansion, which highlights some of the new dangers to be found in this lost land. Enjoy the trailer as we now have to wait four weeks for this to come out.

Originally released in 2012, Guild Wars 2 is lauded as one of the top MMORPGs. End of Dragons is the third expansion for the game and will take players to the mysterious continent of Cantha, a region of the world shrouded in secrecy and intrigue for more than 200 years. On their journey, players will discover the secrets behind the mysterious substance known as dragonjade and its ability to power the unique technology of Canthan civilization.

New horizontal progression options for gameplay include the addition of fishing, skiffs – multiplayer sailing vessels available for groups of five players – while the game's first co-operative combat mount, the siege turtle, will provide new gameplay possibilities for traversal and combat with a friend. On top of nine new elite specializations that change the core gameplay of each of the game's professions, Guild Wars 2's defining large-scale, open world events will return throughout the game's verdant new map areas, providing for near immense replayability. In addition to the new gameplay possibilities, a brand new story will take players on an epic adventure across the continent and introduce new characters to the Guild Wars 2 cast who will shine a light on some of the oldest enigmas around Tyria's elder dragons.