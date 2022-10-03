Guilty Gear -Strive- Cross-Platform Beta Testing Starts October 13th

Arc System Works revealed details of the Guilty Gear -Strive- Cross-Platform Beta Test, which will take place on October 13th. This will basically be the beginning of what we hope will be a complete expansion of the game into consoles and PC by the time they're done, as players will be able to fight against anyone on any platform. The test will primarily focus on PC players interacting with those on PS4 and PS5, as they will be running it through October 17th. In order to take part in this test, you'll need to sign up for it at the link above, and you will need to download a completely separate application from the main game. Whatever platform you're using, you'll need to download it on its own from that one section. We have more notes from the developers below as we wish any of you taking part in the test an awesome time!

"The free beta test for Guilty Gear -Strive- cross-platform play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam will be available for online multiplayer without platform restrictions, including online matches, comprehensive tutorials for new players, a training mode for practice in a wide array of settings, mission mode, survival mode, versus Com or versus 2P options, combo maker, digital figure creation, character gallery with background music, and access to all 21 playable characters (including DLC characters as of Bridget's release).

In addition, Arc System Works has confirmed that Guilty Gear -Strive- for Xbox will be cross-platform compatible with the PC and PlayStation versions at release in Spring 2023. Cross-platform players can also take advantage of the Guilty Gear -Strive- Profile Card Maker via the Guilty Gear -Strive- official site, allowing the creation of a profile card to share each player's play environment and preferences on social and look for fellow players to join in for matches."