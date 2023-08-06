Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Guilty Gear, Video Games | Tagged: EVO 2023, Guilty Gear -STRIVE-

Guilty Gear -Strive- Reveals Season 3 Content At EVO 2023

Arc System Works revealed more content on the way for Season 3 of Guilty Gear -Strive-, along with the reveal of new character Johnny.

Arc System Works dropped new details about the content on the way for Season 3 of Guilty Gear -Strive-, as they revealed the next roster addition in the form of Johnny at EVO 2023. Johnny goes all the way back to the original game released in 1998, and while appearing in a few other titles, he hasn't been a consistent character over the past 25 years. His coming to the game feels like a homecoming of sorts, as the captain of the Jellyfish Pirates brings with him a sense of swashbuckling and heroism, along with a dash of arrogance, to an already stacked roster. We got more info about his return below, along with a ton of info about the company's plans to celebrate the game's 25th Anniversary this year.

"With Katana in hand, the daring and debonair pirate Johnny and his crew are dedicated to caring for and defending those less fortunate around the world. Players will experience Johnny's mastery of swordsmanship showcased through his swift attacks and notable strength. The Johnny DLC will be available August 24 to all players who purchase the full Season Pass 3 ($24.99) or can be purchased individually at $6.99. This will bring Guilty Gear -Strive- to a total of 25 playable characters available to date, including 15 default characters with the main game and ten additional DLC characters from Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3 (as of Johnny's release)!"

"In addition, beginning August 24 with Season 3, Guilty Gear -Strive- will enter a new phase with evolved gameplay breakthroughs that players will not want to miss. This includes two new systems: the Wild Assault offensive mechanic for a rush attack move with powerful effects and the Deflect Shield defensive mechanic that creates a large distance between you and your opponent after blocks. Players will also be challenged to assess the high risk/high reward when taking advantage of these powerful new systems, as both consume 50% of the Burst gauge! Players can also take advantage of the Guilty Gear -Strive- Daredevil Edition ($99.99), releasing August 24 as a special package including the main game, Season Passes 1-3, digital sound and artworks, and more content in celebration of Season 3 and Guilty Gear's 25th Anniversary."

Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 3

4 New Characters – Beginning with the Johnny DLC on August 24

2 New Systems – Introducing Wild Assault and Deflect Shield on August 24

2 Additional Battle Stages – Releasing later this year

Additional Color Pack #3 – More details to come soon

Plus, the Season Pass 3 Purchase Bonus – Enabling players to use a total of 12 additional character colors (4 characters x 3 colors)

Guilty Gear -Strive- Daredevil Edition

Guilty Gear -Strive- main game

Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 1

Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 2

Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 3

Guilty Gear -Strive- digital sound and artworks

Guilty Gear -Strive- Daredevil Edition Special Color

Guilty Gear 25th Anniversary Colors

