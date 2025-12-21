Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Exquisite Laundry Pet, Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land

Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land Releases New Combat Vlog

Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land has a new developer vlog out now, discussing the way combat will work in the upcoming game

Article Summary Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land unveils new developer vlog focused on its unique combat system.

Turn-based battles inspired by classics like Earthbound and Pokémon bring fresh strategy gameplay.

Embark on a quirky adventure, recruit allies, and restore the spirit of Trick-or-Treat Land.

Mix spells, brew potions, and tackle a massive quest packed with fun side quests and challenges.

Indie game developer Exquisite Laundry Pet and publisher Mega Cat Studios released a new developer vlog ahead of the holidays for Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land. The new video goes over many of the aspects of combat in the title and how players can best navigate the turn-based system inspired by titles like Earthbound, Undertale, and Pokémon. Enjoy the video here as the game still has no release date.

Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land

Ready for a retro adventure? Getting home shouldn't be this hard, but for a gumball who's just crash-landed, you take what you can get. A local Scarecrow can send you back, but his magic is busted. What starts as a simple errand for a spellbook becomes a huge quest to find Seven Hallowed Patches. But something is also wrong in the land itself: a shadowy force known only as the Chaos Sweets has usurped the competitive spirit of Trick-or-Treat Land and seeks to turn all candy into coal. To find the patches, you'll have to deal with everyone from cranky vegetables to ghoulish mob bosses.

Luckily, you won't be alone. You'll convince a few local misfits to join your party and help even the odds on your journey to restore the joy of trick-or-treating. Explore an immersive overworld, cast spells, and brew potions in a single-player campaign full of twists and turns. You'll master a unique, turn-based Trick-or-Treating battle system and take on a huge main quest and dozens of surprising side quests. While the overworld puzzles are straightforward, the real challenge lies in the turn-based combat. It's a game that is designed to be lighthearted, but challenging enough to appeal to all ages!

Master a unique, turn-based Trick-or-Treating battle system

Recruit a party of quirky allies, each with their own skills

Unlock and upgrade magical abilities to get an edge in battle

Find and use tons of items for combat and exploration

Take on a huge main quest and dozens of surprising side quests

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!