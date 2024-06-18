Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Gundam Breaker 4

Gundam Breaker 4 Teases Anniversary & Anime Expo Demo

Bandai Namco revealed some plans ahead of the release of Gundam Breaker 4, as the game will be around at Anime Expo 2024 next month.

Article Summary Bandai Namco teases Gundam Breaker 4 with an Anime Expo 2024 demo.

Franchise celebrates its 11th Anniversary alongside the demo event.

Gundam Breaker 4 introduces English VO, a series first, enhancing accessibility.

Experience extensive customization with 250+ kits and an all-new Diorama Mode.

Bandai Namco sent out a little teaser this week for Gundam Breaker 4 as they look to celebrate an anniversary and have something special at Anime Expo 2024. First off, players who attend the event will be happy to know they will have a demo available to play the game, although we're not sure right now how much you'll get to play. meanwhile, this particular franchise will celebrate its 11th Anniversary at the event, which will run from July 4-7 in Los Angeles. We have more details about it all below.

Gundam Breaker 4 at Anime Expo 2024

The legendary hack-and-slash action and model-building game takes place in a not-to-distant future where hobbyist builders use simulations to create custom suits and fight them in virtual battles. Players collect loot by breaking off pieces during combat, then use those pieces to build new, more powerful hybrid creations using the game's customization options to take on more difficult challenges. The series features an engaging take on the Gundam universe. The new story trailer reveals more details and also highlights how, for the first time in franchise history, the game will feature English VO in addition to the original Japanese.

In the story of Gundam Breaker 4, players take on the role of an aspiring Gunpla hobbyist as they participate in the beta test of the revamped Gunpla Battle Simulator, renamed GUNPLA Battle Blaze: Beyond Borders or GB4 for short. They meet two other aspiring Gunpla enthusiasts, Tao and Lin, and form a clan to compete in the globally popular virtual action hub. As they participate in battles, they encounter new friends and rivals, growing their clan's popularity, and pursuing the goal of developing enough skills to earn an invite to the Battle Tournament, the biggest event of GB4. Along with Tao and Lin, protagonists such as Reco, the AI character that delivers news and hosts events, Mister Gunpla, the commentary and emcee for GB4 events and Misa, the veteran who led the Ayato Shopping District Gunpla team in Gundam Breaker 3 and prevented a cyberterrorist from dropping a satellite station onto Earth, will all have a part in the game's story.

Gundam Breaker 4 will let players customize their Gunpla with more than 250 base kits, parts that can be acquired by defeating enemies and battles that will feature Gunpla of different grades. Fight through missions to hack, slash and shoot through hordes of enemy mechs, breaking off their parts to collect and upgrade builds. The game introduces an all-new feature to the series, where players will be able to use two different weapons for unique combos in their quest for the best parts to build the perfect Gunpla. In between battles, players access a robust mecha garage where they can customize their creations with new parts as well as paint, decals, and weathering to make the ultimate mecha expression for Gundam fans. An all-new feature in the game, Diorama Mode, lets players construct elaborate scenarios with a variety of backgrounds, environmental elements, and special effects, and place and pose their Gunpla creations as highly articulable models to create memorable scenes.

