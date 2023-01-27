Gungrave G.O.R.E. Receives All-New Bunji Update Gungrave G.O.R.E. has received the Bunji Update, giving players a number of new options and upgrades and new things for Bunji!

Prime Matter and Studio IGGYMOB have released a new update for Gungrave G.O.R.E. as they have given players the Bunji Update. The game basically makes it so that Binji can access every level in the game, for those of you who want to use the character everywhere. Not only is he available, but they also threw in a ton of updates for him to get the most out of the character, as well as other upgrades to the game. We got the dev notes for you below as the update is available now.

Major Contents Update

Bunji is now playable in every stage (You can unlock it by purchasing it with DNA at the lab)

Added Charge Shot for Bunji

Added Upgrades for Bunji

Added Demolition Shot for Bunji

Added ranged execution move for Bunji

Added shield destruction functionality on Shoot up move

Added Jump Shot for Bunji

Polished Bunji's basic movement about canceling other motions

Added Dodge Shot for Bunji

Bunji unlock is now available on Lab

Added achievement trophies for Bunji

Improvement On Presentation Of Demolition Shots

Camera changes for controllable skills like Hell hound, Hellfire, and Death Sentence

Added camera presentation for some Demolition shots like Raging Inferno

Gungrave G.O.R.E. System Improvement

Gimmicks that were against players removed

Polished Dodge with stronger dodging mechanic and polished animation

Polished Charging to be chained from various actions fluently

Shooting will be executed on pressing the button

Grave's Charge Shot has 4 levels now

Added Dodge Charge Shot and Jump Charge Shot

Players can now change difficulty at Continue screen.

Deleted auto target disabled state in smoke & deleted tutorial on the smoke

Dodge shot shoots 6 bullets instead of 4 bullets

Added UI effect for changing to full auto shooting mode

Polished Boss NPCs' attack speed and damage

Made lock-on functionality more fluent while using certain skills

Polished Idle motion

Improved Quick turn functionality

Improved parts when skills not being canceled while using them.

Improved range and hit effect of mines

Improved PC reaction when exploding objects are exploding

Improved Grave's moving speed

Improved shooting functions to work when executed while shooting in full auto mode.