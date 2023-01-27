Gungrave G.O.R.E. Receives All-New Bunji Update
Gungrave G.O.R.E. has received the Bunji Update, giving players a number of new options and upgrades and new things for Bunji!
Prime Matter and Studio IGGYMOB have released a new update for Gungrave G.O.R.E. as they have given players the Bunji Update. The game basically makes it so that Binji can access every level in the game, for those of you who want to use the character everywhere. Not only is he available, but they also threw in a ton of updates for him to get the most out of the character, as well as other upgrades to the game. We got the dev notes for you below as the update is available now.
Major Contents Update
Bunji is now playable in every stage (You can unlock it by purchasing it with DNA at the lab)
- Added Charge Shot for Bunji
- Added Upgrades for Bunji
- Added Demolition Shot for Bunji
- Added ranged execution move for Bunji
- Added shield destruction functionality on Shoot up move
- Added Jump Shot for Bunji
- Polished Bunji's basic movement about canceling other motions
- Added Dodge Shot for Bunji
- Bunji unlock is now available on Lab
- Added achievement trophies for Bunji
Improvement On Presentation Of Demolition Shots
- Camera changes for controllable skills like Hell hound, Hellfire, and Death Sentence
- Added camera presentation for some Demolition shots like Raging Inferno
Gungrave G.O.R.E. System Improvement
- Gimmicks that were against players removed
- Polished Dodge with stronger dodging mechanic and polished animation
- Polished Charging to be chained from various actions fluently
- Shooting will be executed on pressing the button
- Grave's Charge Shot has 4 levels now
- Added Dodge Charge Shot and Jump Charge Shot
- Players can now change difficulty at Continue screen.
- Deleted auto target disabled state in smoke & deleted tutorial on the smoke
- Dodge shot shoots 6 bullets instead of 4 bullets
- Added UI effect for changing to full auto shooting mode
- Polished Boss NPCs' attack speed and damage
- Made lock-on functionality more fluent while using certain skills
- Polished Idle motion
- Improved Quick turn functionality
- Improved parts when skills not being canceled while using them.
- Improved range and hit effect of mines
- Improved PC reaction when exploding objects are exploding
- Improved Grave's moving speed
- Improved shooting functions to work when executed while shooting in full auto mode.