Gunnar Pushes Forward With New Clear Pro Lenses

Gunnar has revealed more information about their new line of lenses on the way, as they will soon have the Clear Pro Lenses available for purchase. These new lenses will provide gamers those requiring glasses with the latest UV protection without having to have tinted lenses. Protecting those who wear them from blue light and other sources that can damage eyesight over time. The lenses will be available in two specific frames to start with, as you'll be able to get them in the Muri and the Humboldt, both of which you can see here. We have more information from today's announcement, along with a quote for you below.

Gunnar – Clear Pro Lenses

Similar to a neutral-density camera lens filter, Clear Pro lenses reduce the amount of light passing through the lens without changing or skewing the color of light passing through. Developed based on requests from visual creatives who loved the many benefits Gunnar glasses offered but were unable to wear them for critical tasks where perfect color rendition was required, Clear Pro fills the void, allowing creatives to see in perfect color while reducing blue light exposure by 20%.

As the category pioneer and leader with over 20 years of optical research, Gunnar has focused its R&D over the last year to expand its reach beyond traditional gaming glasses. Clear Pro is a product of that shift in R&D focus. The Vision Council of America estimates that 70% of U.S. adults experience digital eye strain as a result of the increasing use of digital devices. In addition to the focusing strain and dry eye issues caused by the lack of blinking, the artificial blue light emitted by our screens disrupts melatonin production and circadian rhythm, affecting the body's natural sleep cycle.

The technology represents over ten years of optical research in color rendition, digital eye strain, and visual ergonomics to design the best lenses for creative professionals. "Clear Pro represents the next step for creative professionals who need to combat digital eye strain without compromising craft," said Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Joe Croft. The Clear Pro technology will make its debut as part of Gunnar's new Arbor Collection, a series of wood frames with a carbon fiber inner weave for increased durability and weight savings. The Muir and Humboldt styles are available immediately at Gunnar.com and will be available at select retailers, including Amazon.com, toward the end of the month.

