Gunnar Reveals New Marvel Loki Asgard Edition Glasses

Gunnar has just been cranking out new Marvel-themed glasses this month, as the Loki Asgard Edition set has now gone live.

Gunnar has been unveiling several new glasses this month for gamers, all centered around a Marvel theme. Today, they showed off the Loki Asgard Edition glasses. Not to be confused with the limited-edition God Of Mischift ones they dropped a few weeks ago, these are the standard pair that anyone can grab that isn't limited in quality. As you can see here, they come with a unique design frames that start with an emerald green at the top and slowly fade to clear below, along with a fold temple and emerald tip. You can get them in one of a few different shades for specific eye protection, specifically designed for gamers but also to help with blue light and UV protection. All of which is packaged in it's own case, complete with a special carrying bag and cleaning cloth to remind you of the iconic villain. We have more information for you below on what you can expect from this specific pair of glasses, as they officially go on sale this morning for the price of $100 in their shop.

"Embrace your inner trickster with Loki Asgard Edition Glasses. Channeling the trickster spirit of Marvel's iconic character, Loki, these Gunnar computer glasses are not just eyewear but aid in preventing computer vision syndrome. These hand-crafted frames feature a precision-engineered polymer material, a lightweight design, and come equipped with Gunnar's Amber lenses. These glasses prevent dry eye, eye muscle fatigue, and improve the quality of light that enters the eye for maximum vision performance. The lenses also feature Gunnar's premium anti-reflective, anti-glare, hydrophobic, and oleophobic coatings, ensuring a crystal-clear viewing experience for gamers and professionals alike."

Precision-engineered polymer material.

Sturdy multi-barrel hinges.

GUNNAR patented lens technology.

G-Shield Plus coating: anti-reflective and smudge-resistant.

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV.

Officially licensed Marvel Entertainment glasses.

