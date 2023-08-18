Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gunnar, loki, marvel

Gunnar Teams With Marvel For New Loki Gamer Glasses

Gunnar has a special pair of gamer glasses tied to Marvel's Loki coming out next week that will only be available for a limited time.

Gunnar announced this week they have teamed up with Marvel to make a new model of gamer glasses tied to the TV show Loki. As you can see below, they have created a special pair of green glasses designed to match the mood of the trickster god in this series as he crosses time and different realities in the upcoming second season on Disney+. And they went all out for this design as they gave it an emerald green look, complete with a cloth cleaner, bag, and leather protector, all sealed up in a custom green and gold box. These are basically designed to be the end-all-be-all glasses for Marvel fans, aside from the Stark Industries version they made a while ago.

However, this is a very limited pair of glasses. They will only be making 100 pairs, set at the price of $333. The glasses will drop on August 22nd at 5pm PT, which you can only purchase through their website. And once these glasses are gone, they are gone. Just looking at them, these look like a killer pair, and we're kinda shocked this shade of green hasn't been offered up by the company before. We got more info on the glasses below as we now wait for them to go live.

"Channeling the mysterious spirit of Marvel's iconic character, Loki, the God of Mischief, these Gunnar computer glasses are not just eyewear; they're destined with a glorious purpose – to prevent computer vision syndrome. These serial-numbered, hand-crafted, and US-made frames feature an ergonomic, lightweight design and come equipped with Gunnar's Amber lenses. These glasses prevent dry eye, eye muscle fatigue, and improve the quality of light that enters the eye for maximum vision performance. The lenses also feature Gunnar's premium anti-reflective, anti-glare, hydrophobic, and oleophobic coatings ensuring a crystal clear viewing experience."

