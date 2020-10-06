Guns N' Roses Now Has A New Pinball Game On The Market

The rock band Guns N' Roses has had a lot of merch tied to its brand over the years, including a couple of pinball machines at different times. Jersey Jack Pinball revealed today that they have a brand new pinball cabinet dedicated to the band called Guns N' Roses "Not In This Lifetime". This is a fully interactive setup with a menu that will let you play special challenges, or you can play it normally while listening to their classic hits and seeing concert footage on the monitor. This is a pretty amazing setup that rivals anything other bands put out, including the legendary KISS Pinball. You can read more about it here and check out the Standard Edition, the Limited Edition, and the Collector's Edition–which is limited to 500 units, is signed by Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. But you'll have to wait to buy one as the units sold out in two hours.

A playable work of art, the Guns N' Roses pinball game merges the latest in sound, video, and design with groundbreaking new technology, elevating classic American Pinball to an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience. The kinetic game brings together the band's powerhouse live performance, signature sound and wild stage elements, all from their colossal Not In This Lifetime world tour which is now the third highest-grossing concert outing of all time. The concert experience brings the game alive with hundreds of interactive LED lights and multiple LCD displays, players rock out while 21, full-length studio master tracks from Guns N' Roses blast from the 120 Watt, 2.1 stereo sound system, giving fans a front row seat to custom animations and hours of Not In This Lifetime tour footage. It takes roughly 1.5 million dollars to conceptualize and create a pinball game, gathering engineers, artisans, sculptors, programmers, as well as vendors to create all the wood, steel, and glass parts for the game. The Guns N' Roses pinball game can be purchased directly through Jersey Jack Pinball as well as, local distributors and authorized dealers for Jersey Jack worldwide.