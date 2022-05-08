Gunzilla Games Announces Next-Gen Battle Royale Game Off The Grid

Gunzilla Games revealed a brand new video game on the way as they are making a next-gen battle royale title called Off The Grid. This will be an entirely new experience in a third-person view, designed specifically for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game itself will be set in a dystopian future that is totally cyberpunk-styled, with the game aiming to have an emphasis on narrative progression as opposed to just dropping in and surviving. The game is being led by Neill Blomkamp and scriptwriter Richard K. Morgan, along with Olivier Henriot (Far Cry, Assassin's Creed). You can read more about it below as the game will drop in 2023.

A Battle Royale like no other, in Off The Grid, 150 players fight each other in PvP (Player Vs Player) skirmishes, as well as PvE (Player Vs Environment) storyline missions using the same map inhabited by other players in real time. Players have the freedom to control how the hard-boiled story unfolds, with each decision made directly impacting everyone's gameplay. Core to the experience and deep narrative structure is the unique way in which players can craft, customize, and trade their in-game items with each other. In OTG, the lines between hero and villain become blurred as players fight to survive the covert corporate battles of the future.

"With Off The Grid, our ambition is not only to create the Battle Royale 2.0 by adding deep player progression, but to build an evolving world designed to take on a life of its own, changing in unexpected ways each time a player rejoins the game," said Neill Blomkamp, CVO of Gunzilla Games. "With an innovative approach to the Battle Royale core session flow and a deep narrative experience, we add purpose to each element of the game, allowing players to revisit the OTG world repeatedly where there is always something new to find and explore, and for us to expand upon."