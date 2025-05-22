Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Games Workshop, Secretlab, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: gaming desk, Magnus Pro

Secretlab Reveals Magnus Pro Warhammer 40,000 Edition

Secretlab joined in the Warhgammer fun this morniong with the reveal of the new Magnus Pro gaming desk Warhammer 40,000 Edition

Features a unique Warhammer-themed mat and magnetic cable anchors inspired by Servo-skulls for tidy setup

Integrated power supply column and full-length cable tray keep cords hidden and your workspace organized

Adjustable sit-to-stand functionality with precision controls gives ultimate flexibility for gaming or hobby work

Secretlab decided to get in on the Warhammer fun today, as they have partnered with Games Workshop for this special Warhammer 40,000 Edition of their Magnus Pro gaming desk. This particular design offers up a special mat on the top with iconography and other references that play a callback to the franchise as a whole. The company is also offering ip matching magnetic cable anchors and sheaths to keep every cord in place, with a design inspired by Servo-skulls. We have more details on the desk below as it will be in the shop this week.

Secretlab MAGNUS Pro Sit-to-Stand Metal Desk: Warhammer 40,000 Edition

Outfitted with all the features of the multi-award-winning Secretlab MAGNUS Pro Sit-to-Stand Metal Desk, the Warhammer 40,000 Edition desk effectively clears all cable clutter, giving you all the space needed for painting miniatures, reading, or quelling the Tyranid threat in Space Marine 2. A matching cable management bundle with magnetic cable anchors and sheaths helps you maintain the purity of your workspace, keeping every cord exactly where you want it. Detailed black, gold, and red legends indicate Imperial bastions and strongholds, major Imperial worlds, and Chaos-infested zones, so you can plot your next move across the Cicatrix Maledictum from your very own war room.

Drop all your cables and power strips into a generous, full-length cable tray to hide them from view. A rear hinged cover also provides easy access from the top. Power your desk and all your devices with just one cable. The Secretlab MAGNUS Pro Sit-to-Stand Metal Desk features the world's first integrated power supply column, which conceals a single cable within the desk leg, leading to a power socket built at the top. Connect a power strip to the integrated socket and hide it within the built-in cable tray to power your monitor, speakers, and more. A desk that rises to meet you at any task. Go from sitting to standing by simply adjusting the desk height between 650mm and 1250mm, with precise controls down to the millimeter. A custom backlit control panel is integrated right into the edge of the desk, so you can move freely around without ever bumping into it and accidentally changing the height of the desk.

