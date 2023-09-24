Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Guzzlord, pokemon

Guzzlord Gets Its Shiny Release In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Guzzlord will be the big Tier Five Raid feature in October 2023 for Pokémon GO as this spooky Ultra Beast gets its Shiny form released.

Guzzlord is the big new release of October 2023 in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at all of the new Tier Five Raid information coming out of the new Pokémon GO October 2023 content update along with our official commentary.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this October 2023:

September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

This Raid Rotation is live as of now in Pokémon GO. If you missed out on getting one of the Shiny Johto Beasts in a previous rotation, this is your chance to have these classic Legendaries sparkle for you.

October 6th – October 20th: Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

As with previous years, we are getting the good stuff in Raids before Halloween. The Shiny release of Guzzlord is a welcome change of pace from September 2023's Raids, which featured the return of Kartana and Celesteela but without their Shinies unlocked. I previously predicted that the Shiny Ultra Beasts would be the focus of Adventures Abound Tier Five Raids, so I'm excited to see this begin to come true.

October 21st – November 3rd: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Niantic really needs to shake the addiction to Darkrai Raids during Halloween. This used to be the biggest event of the year, and Darkrai, as a consistent feature, is a huge anti-climax.

ALL MONTH: Shadow Moltres will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

The Raid Hours for the month of October 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, October 4th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday, October 18th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday, October 25th, 2023: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this October 2023:

September 16th – October 6th: Mega Gardevoir

Mega Gardevoir October 6th – October 20th: Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar October 21st – November 3rd: Mega Banette

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

