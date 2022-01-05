Non-costumed Shiny Hoothoot Can Now Be Encountered In Pokémon GO

The 2022's New Year's Event has finished in Pokémon GO. This event, the first of the year for Niantic's popular mobile game, is notable in that it saw the release of Shiny Hoothoot. Shiny Hoothoot was only available during the event in its New Year's hat. Like many costumed Pokémon, Hoothoot in this form was not able to evolve. Now that the event is over and Costumed Hoothoot is no longer available, Hoothoot in its standard evolvable form can now be encountered as a Shiny. This means that Shiny Noctowl is obtainable now in Pokémon GO.

Hoothoot is the second Pokémon to be given this treatement. Blitzle was given its Shiny release during Fashion Week 2021 in Pokémon GO, with Niantic specifying that Blitzle would be Shiny-capable out of costume after the event. This was not the case, though, for Spheal. Shiny Spheal was released in a festive costume during the 2021 Holiday Event. However, the blog entry that announced the release of Shiny Holiday Spheal did not inform us that Shiny Spheal would be available out of costume after the event. We soon found discovered that was because Niantic was saving Shiny Spheal in its non-costumed form for Spheal Community Day which is taking place this month.

Here is a breakdown of the upcoming events happening in Pokémon GO during January 2022, straight from the official blog:

Mountains of Power: From Friday, January 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time, work with Spark to activate the second part of the mysterious door by journeying through terrain reminiscent of the mountains found in regions like Johto and Sinnoh. Electric- and Steel-themed event inspired by the Kanto Power Plant: From Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time to Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time, continue working with Spark to gather up some electrifying Pokémon to activate the final part of the mysterious door. It seems that some nefarious forces have also caught wind of the door and the power it may contain…