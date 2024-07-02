Posted in: Games, Halo Infinite, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: halo

Halo Infinite Has Launched Its Latest Season: Operation Anvil

343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios have a new season of Halo Infinite out today, as players can jump into Operation Anvil.

343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios have released the latest season of Halo Infinite as players can jump into the insanity that is Operation Anvil. The season is a bit of a throwback to some Halo 5 content released a few years ago, but it comes with a lot of new content, including a new Big Team Battle mode, a new map, a new season pass, and more. We have a few of the details below as you can learn more on Halo Waypoint.

Halo Infinite – Operation Anvil

What is Anvil all about? Well, listen close—this stuff is your history, after all! Anvil Station is home to a multispecies partnership between the UNSC and their alien allies from the Arbiter's Swords of Sanghelios. While wounds from the Covenant War are still fresh for many, there are also emerging generations of both species for whom the war will be but a memory. On Anvil Station, humans and Sangheili work together to test experimental prototypes, including new Spartan armor variants. Some of you may remember Season 5 of Halo: The Master Chief Collection back in early 2021, which was also themed around Anvil. BTB: Sentry Defense A new Big Team Battle mode has arrived in Halo Infinite. Introducing BTB: Sentry Defense! Adjutant Resolution, one of Zeta Halo's submonitors who you met and fought in Halo Infinite's campaign, has decided to jump into some multiplayer action. Two of them—simply known as "sentries" in this context—are on each team; your objective is to protect your sentries and destroy the enemy's. Each team has 2,000 points. As damage is dealt to your sentries, the available score drops, and if you reach 0 it's game over. Each map will have at least one Repair Field that spawns in a neutral location—in addition to providing health regeneration for your fellow Spartans and vehicles, it'll also repair your sentries. New Map: Command Command is a new symmetrical BTB map created by our amazing community cartographers and will also be added to the regular rotation of BTB maps. With visuals that evoke the Avery J. Johnson Academy we've all grown familiar with on the map Live Fire, Command boasts a mix of winding roads for vehicular action along with multi-level structures where you can secure the high ground. You may get some Rat's Nest vibes from Halo 3 in places.

