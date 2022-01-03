Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Departs 343 Industries

In a bit of interesting news today, the Lead Narrative Designer behind Halo Infinite has announced their departure from 343 Industries. Aaron Linde has been an integral part of the game leading up to its release last month, but unlike a lot of departures that happened in 2021, this is actually an amicable one. Linde is leaving the company on good terms, and what's more, we already know where he's going.

Two years ago Linde made this fun post about his career at the time related to Halo Infinite, which got some good laughs from fans as he presented it as a Neon Genesis Evangelion episode preview. Now he's done it again with the post you see below, along with this message he posted on a series of tweets.

Bittersweet news to report: I'm departing 343 Industries to pursue a new opportunity in 2022. It was a terrifically difficult decision; Halo Infinite will remain one of the proudest achievements of my career for the rest of my life. I'm so grateful to have been a part of it. I want to thank my dear colleagues at 343 for making the best game I've ever worked on, our incredible voice cast for elevating our work in every single line delivery, and our players for joining us on this wild-ass journey. You made 2021 an incredibly special year for me. I get squidgy talking about real shit on this stupid website so I'll leave it at that for now. But I can't underscore enough how grateful I am and always will be. See you next mission.

As for where he's headed, he confirmed his next gig will be a part of Riot Games R&D. What exactly he'll be doing there is unknown, but with rumors spilling out about there being multiple projects happening at Riot as we speak, it could be any number of things. We'll just have to wait and find out.