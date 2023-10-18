Posted in: Games, Halo, Halo Infinite, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: 343 industries

Halo Infinite Releases Season 5 With Forge AI Toolkit

343 Industries has released the latest season of Halo Infinite this week, as Season 5: Reckoning comes with a new Forge system.

343 Industries dropped the latest season of Halo Infinite this week, and with it came an all-new Forge system that you might get a kick out of. Season 5: Reckoning comes with its own additions and features, but the one they're talking about the most is the new Forge AI Toolkit. In essence, this will allow you to control AI in the game and create new challenges for yourself and others when building levels. We have snippets from the Xbox Wire post about it for you below, as it is now live in the game.

"The Forge AI Toolkit has been in the works for roughly 18 months, with more time dedicated to building it out at the start of the year as 343 brought in some Campaign engineers to help, building out an API wrapper (essentially a kit that makes complicated functions easy to use) to help interface with the various internal tools. Once that was in place, the rest of the feature development came together fairly quickly. Some of the functionalities the Forge AI Toolkit will allow players to do are things like spawn AI, control where the AI navigates, and use a node graph to control managing AI. So, for example, you can have them come out of the spawner and assign them to run to a specific zone. Then assign that to a second or a third zone – you can start to see how these scripted events for the AI can lead to some greater things."

"The number of players participating in Forge thus far is significant: 27 million custom matches; 2 million user-generated creations; 40+ user-generated maps have even been added to public matchmaking playlists. These numbers are telling in that the health of the Halo Infinite community — in particular the Forge community — is incredibly strong nearly two years after release and nearly one year since Forge dropped. All this points to an obvious influence that Forge can have on not just players but future game designers as well – if you know how to use Forge, you know how to use just about any internal level creation tool. And now, coupled with the Forge AI Toolkit, it's easy to imagine how robust some portfolios might become in the coming months. In fact, many Forge level designers are now employed by 343 Industries, including Kennelly himself."

