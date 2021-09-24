Handy Games Announces New Title De-Exit – Eternal Matters

Handy Games along with developer SandBloom Studio announced their brand new game on the way called De-Exit – Eternal Matters. This is an interesting and spooky little game as you have passed onto an afterlife of sorts where as long as you are remembered, you continue to live on. But something has corrupted this new plane of existence and many of the souls left behind in it. So it is up to you, a newly arrived visitor, to help rid the corruption from this world. The game doesn't quite have a release window, just a trailer since it was announced this week, which you can watch below.

Embark onto a surrealistic afterlife journey to discover the secrets of the broken and mysterious Plane of Memory in this atmospheric light puzzle-platformer with a hint of stealth. Explore a warm voxel world with an intense cinematic approach. Dive into this deep reflexive experience, meet its inhabitants and save the day!

De-Exit – Eternal Matters embraces the clash of minimalistic voxel aesthetic and simple textures on one side, complex cinematographic features, more realistic VFX, and even motion capture animation on the other. You wake up in a new and intriguing and surrealistic world. Where are you? What are you doing here? Why does everything seem so different? Commence a voyage full of questions, broken worlds but hopeful people. Of strange, unexpected sights and grandiose sceneries. Discover what happened to the Plane of Memory and help fix it.

Set out in a thrilling journey where puzzles, stealth, platforming, and action work as tools to potentiate cinematography, story, and setting. Death tends to be a taboo subject. With De-Exit we want to open the discussion around these fascinating topics from a more positive perspective thant we usually do. You will be able to experience and hear about death from plenty of different perspectives. We hope that you will enjoy our ode to life.