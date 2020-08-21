Hardspace: Shipbreaker Has Expanded Early Access With A New Mode

Blackbird Interactive and Focus Home Interactive have expanded the Early Access for Hardspace: Shipbreaker with a brand new mode. The devs have added what they're calling the Weekly R.A.C.E., a new set of challenges taking place on a weekly bases for you to take part in and gain some achievements and respect in the community through leaderboards. Each week they will be taking a different aspect of the game and putting you through the grinder as you compete against the rest of the community currently trying the game out. You can find out more about the Weekly R.A.C.E. below through the developer diary they recently posted, in which they explore all of your options to finding fame and glory while we wait for the main game to be released.

The Weekly R.A.C.E. offers up a unique time-limited challenge, as salvagers across the world can challenge themselves to extract the most value from a unique ship each week. Competitive players can vye for the top spots on this new mode's dedicated leaderboard, accessible on the leaderboard website or through the official website, to be crowned the universe's best salvager each week! Hardspace: Shipbreaker's passionate community has already proven to be of huge importance in the game's development throughout the Early Access period. Several much-requested features have already made their way into the game since launch, such as an Open Shift mode that allows for a more relaxed playstyle with no time or oxygen restrictions in the campaign. Take a look at the game's roadmap on Steam and below for a summary of what's been added and is still to come – between new campaign acts, ships, tools, and more, the adventure is far from over!