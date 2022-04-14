Hardspace: Shipbreaker Will Be Leaving Early Access In May

Focus Entertainment has put a release date on Hardspace: Shipbreaker as the game will leave Steam's Early Access this May. The game has been under development for nearly two years, and during that time they have been busting out regular content to keep those who bought into the team early happy and satisfied with the additions they've published. Now the game is finally ready to be released as the 1.0 version, which is currently set to be released on PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and PC Game Pass on May 26th, 2022. You can learn more about the game below along with the latest trailer released today, and you can check out the game during PAX East 2022 later this month.

Get ready to explore the world of a blue-collar worker salvaging the dangerous husks of decommissioned spaceships. You'll cut, pull apart and destroy all manner of vessels while contending with reactive, true-to-life, zero-g physics. With several classes of procedurally designed ships, from small transports to large freighters, every vessel is a unique and open-ended challenge for your creative thinking.

Experience a thrilling campaign in Hardspace: Shipbreaker where your employer – the LYNX Megacorporation – may not be your friend, and your coworkers may be the only people you can trust. Upgrade your tools, take on more and more valuable ships, and recover hazardous materials to pay back your astronomical debt to the Lynx company – without blowing yourself up in the process. Take a break from the day-to-day work of a shipbreaker and flex your skills in competitive challenges against other players in the R.A.C.E. game mode leaderboards. And if you want to simply relax, hone your technique or just enjoy the calming, meditative nature of high-stakes salvage, you can play on any ship with no limits in the Freeplay game mode.