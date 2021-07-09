Harry Potter New York Receives Two New VR Experience

If you happen to be in New York and head to the Harry Potter store there, you'll be able to try two new VR experiences in the store. Created by WarnerMedia in partnership with Wevr & Keylight and VR industry leaders Dreamscape Immersive, they have created two unique experiences for fans to try out with state-of-the-art VR content and effects. Starting today, audiences can purchase advance tickets for "Chaos at Hogwarts" and "Wizards Take Flight" at Harry Potter New York, as both experiences will throw you into the world of the films and books in new ways. You can read about them both below as each one will cost you $34 per person each, with reservations happening between July 15th to August 15th.

Using state-of the-art wearable VR technology, including headsets, backpacks, hand and foot trackers, and peripheral wands that allow interaction with the virtual experiences, visitors will be able to roam freely through Hogwarts Castle, and fly through the skies of London, complete with wind in your face. The sensory effects and immersive virtual environment deliver a brand-new level of realism and adventure unlike anything fans will have experienced before. Starting with your arrival at King's Cross for preboarding, "Chaos at Hogwarts" guests take a magical journey to Hogwarts Castle and become part of the adventure. Up to 6 guests can explore the stage in a social free roam adventure surrounded by various haptics and special effects, all synchronized with the story experience. Guests will have a virtual avatar and will be able to see their fellow adventurers. Guests will wear a VR headset, backpack, hand and foot trackers, and wield a physical wand. "Wizards Take Flight" prepares guests for a flight adventure as they fly on brooms with the thrills of a magical wand battle against Death Eaters over the skies of London and free fly around the enchanting grounds of Hogwarts Castle. Up to 6 guests are seated on their own physical broom, a first for fans of the Wizarding World, with their own station of haptics and special effects, all synchronized with the story experience. Guests will have a virtual avatar and will be able to see their fellow adventurers. Guests will wear a VR headset, hand trackers, and wield a physical wand. Harry Potter New York houses the VR adventure pods in Harry Potter-themed staging areas, featuring an array of Wizarding World decorations and props. Harry Potter New York is the world's only official Harry Potter flagship store in the heart of New York City's Flatiron district offering an unforgettable experience for Wizarding World fans. Spanning three floors and over 21,000 sq. ft., Harry Potter New York houses the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof. Harry Potter New York is located at 935 Broadway, New York, NY 10010, with entrances on both Broadway and Fifth Avenue. The store is open from 10am-9pm Mon-Sat and 11am-7pm on Sundays.